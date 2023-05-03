Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.16

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 29803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.