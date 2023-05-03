iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.81

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 23138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 720,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

