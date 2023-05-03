Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.85. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 86,025 shares trading hands.

Arco Platform Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

