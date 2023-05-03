Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.85. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 86,025 shares trading hands.
Arco Platform Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.