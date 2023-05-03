Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCEGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.85. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 86,025 shares trading hands.

Arco Platform Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.