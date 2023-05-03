Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Doug Cunningham Sells 1,504 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

