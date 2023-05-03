Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.86

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$128.86 and last traded at C$127.97, with a volume of 16283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.57. The company has a market cap of C$41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.7090139 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

