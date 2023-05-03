Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,023 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acme United Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 545,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acme United by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

