Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Acquires 1,000 Shares

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.