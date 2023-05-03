Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Acquires 1,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.
