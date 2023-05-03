Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Acquires 1,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.