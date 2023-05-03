Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 2,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92.

On Monday, March 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

TRDA opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $397.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

