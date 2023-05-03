PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.40

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 173863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,841 shares of company stock worth $17,946,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

