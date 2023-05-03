HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 10872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

