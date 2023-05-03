MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY23 guidance at $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.5 %

MGPI stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

