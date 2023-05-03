Insider Buying: Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) CEO Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen acquired 275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mangoceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
MGRX stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.37.
About Mangoceuticals
