Insider Buying: Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) CEO Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen acquired 275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

MGRX stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.37.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mangoceuticals Inc is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc is based in DALLAS, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.