Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter.
Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
