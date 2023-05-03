Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

