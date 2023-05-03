Aaron J. Alter Sells 3,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $24,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hawaiian Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

