NCR (NCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. NCR has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NCR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NCR by 1,940.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NCR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

