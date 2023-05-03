NCR (NCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. NCR has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:NCR opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
