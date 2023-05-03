Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Liza Carpene Sells 215,852 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Liza Carpene sold 215,852 shares of Mincor Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93), for a total value of A$302,192.80 ($200,127.68).
Mincor Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Mincor Resources
See Also
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.