Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Liza Carpene Sells 215,852 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Liza Carpene sold 215,852 shares of Mincor Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93), for a total value of A$302,192.80 ($200,127.68).

Mincor Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Mincor Resources alerts:

About Mincor Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.