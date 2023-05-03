APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APi Group Trading Down 0.2 %

APi Group stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 3,353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group



APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

