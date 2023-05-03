NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. NN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. NN has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at NN

Institutional Trading of NN

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,362.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 639,211 shares of company stock valued at $664,508. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NN by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 796,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

