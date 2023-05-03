Rithm Capital (RITM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,428,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

