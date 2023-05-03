Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Spencer B. Robbins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,379.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

