NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NeoGames Price Performance
NASDAQ NGMS opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $18.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
