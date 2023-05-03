NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

