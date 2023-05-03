Vito S. Pantilione Purchases 1,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBKGet Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $17,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

