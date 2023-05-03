Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 63.56%. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE NRP opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $625.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $2.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.