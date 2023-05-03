Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.58. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

