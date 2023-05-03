F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,650 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Loop Capital decreased their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

