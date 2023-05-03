Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.