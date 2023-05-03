Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Expands By 9.8%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

NASDAQ MICS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Singing Machine has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories and musical recordings. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are organized into the following categories: Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions.

