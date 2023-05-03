Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.