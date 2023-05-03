Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

