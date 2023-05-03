Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.53. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 745,494 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

