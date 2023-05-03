Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.69. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 34,372 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

