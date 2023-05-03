Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

