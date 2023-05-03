iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.69. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 4,898,954 shares trading hands.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

