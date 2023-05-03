Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $46.20. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 404,282 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $608.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.