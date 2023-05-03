Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $92.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 141,278 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,606,000. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,332,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

