Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $92.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 141,278 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Institutional Trading of Sony Group
Sony Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.