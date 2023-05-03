Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.04.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

