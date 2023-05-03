Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.04.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
