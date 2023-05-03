Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

