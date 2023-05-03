DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

