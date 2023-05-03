Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

