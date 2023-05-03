Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,660 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

