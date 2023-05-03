Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Global Net Lease worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $8,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

