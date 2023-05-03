Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FOX by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of FOX by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 518.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 765,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

