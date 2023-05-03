Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,220 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $104.06.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

