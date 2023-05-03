Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

