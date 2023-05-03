Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Insider Activity
Liberty Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.