Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

