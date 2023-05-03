Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

AKR stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

