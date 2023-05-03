Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $473.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

