Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

