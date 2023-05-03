Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,916 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

LUV opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

