Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,255 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $65.24.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

