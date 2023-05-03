Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,230 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

